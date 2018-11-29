Home Cities Kochi

Kalolsavam's best actor in the making

 Devika Krishan who has got the best actor award in drama for the past three years in the district Kalolsavam takes pleasure in giving credit to her father who taught her acting. 

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Devika Krishan who has got the best actor award in drama for the past three years in the district Kalolsavam takes pleasure in giving credit to her father who taught her acting.  “I started acting from Class I by participating in monoact and I bagged the first position,” said Devika. From thereon she regularly took part in monoact, folk dance, drama, and poetry writing.

Today, Devika is studying in Class IX at the NSS Higher Secondary School at Madavoor. She participated in folk dance, kadhaprasangam and monoact at the Kilimanoor subdistrict Kalolsavam. In mono act, she focused on the theme of refugees. She also played the lead in a play which focused on the Kerala floods. 
“It talked about the untouchability that was prevailing in the Adivasi community before the floods but once the disaster happened, the people begin to work together overcoming untouchability and other religious barriers,” says Devika.

Last year she secured A grade in drama in the state Kalolsavam for the play ‘Karumbi’ where she did the lead role. She has published three books on poetry. The main theme is nature. 

