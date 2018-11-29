CNG network to expand in Kochi to meet rising demand

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: In a push for a greener tomorrow, all major oil refining PSUs are planning to expand their CNG footprint across the city. A total of 16 stations is expected to service the rising demands  in the city by the end of this fiscal year. 

Indian Oil which operates the four CNG pumps in the city, is positive about adding an equal number by March, 2019. "This will be part of the 20 outlets we have planned, for which we have already submitted a request to the district collector for the required permits," said  PS Mony, chief general manager, IOC. He added once the required approval comes through, Indian Oil can procure the necessary equipment and make each station functional in a two-month time frame. 

A BPCL spokesperson said it plans to add to this network by launching four stations in strategic locations of Kochi, for which approvals are awaited from the district authorities. HPCL are also in the process of setting up four stations at locations like Edapally, Kalamassery and Ernakulam City. 

With the ground-breaking for the 9th round of City Gas Distribution (CGD) scheme been done recently, nearly 600 CNG stations spanning seven northern districts in Kerala will become a reality in the next eight years. Additionally, CGD bids for districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta are now open, which promises to expand the green fuel network across the state by the end of the next decade.  

