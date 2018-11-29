Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation decides to introduce uniform price in crematoriums

Finally, the City Corporation has decided to bring a uniform price in all the crematoriums functioning under the civic body.

A file picture of a crematorium

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Finally, the City Corporation has decided to bring a uniform price in all the crematoriums functioning under the civic body. Though the Corporation had decided to bring a bylaw exclusively for the eight crematoriums, it remained in cold storage for several years. This has resulted in the caretakers of the crematoriums to charge a hefty amount for cremating the mortal remains.  

However, the Corporation’s new move will rein in this practice. As per the draft bylaw prepared by the corporation, the crematorium which uses firewood will charge Rs 3,000, whereas the charge is Rs 3,500 for crematoriums using gas and electricity.

“A draft bylaw as per the decision of the council has been prepared. It has clearly specified the duties and responsibilities of the caretaker. The price has been fixed as per the council’s decision. It will be finalised with the permission of the council,” said a member of the finance standing committee, which prepared the bylaw.

As per the official records, the Corporation has crematoriums at Edappally, Pachalam, Ravipuram, Pullepady, Palluruthy, Koovapadam, Fort Kochi Veli and Vathuruthy. “At present, only one crematorium is under the control of the corporation, and the rest are run by private parties. We are planning to bring all the crematoriums under the control of the civic body,” said the councillor. Mayor Soumini Jain said the renovation of some crematoriums is going on. “We want to ensure cleanliness and create better atmosphere inside the crematorium. The draft bylaw will be placed before the next council,” she said.  

