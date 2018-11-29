First phase relief amount sanctioned to 1,111 people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of Rebuild Kerala, the first phase amount has been provided to 1,111 people for reconstruction of houses in the district. As many as Rs 10.6 crore has been distributed under the first phase allocation.Using the sanctioned fund, first phase construction work has to be initiated. Later, Rs1,52,450 lakh will be sanctioned under each phase of Rebuild Kerala. The scrutiny of 2,373 applications was completed in the district. Soon, the final inspection of these houses will be carried out. Later, the estimate of partially damaged houses will be taken.

A meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday. Evaluation of the steps initiated by tahsildars, village officers and village extension officers was carried out by the District Disaster Management Wing. The Rebuild Kerala app which was brought out to evaluate the ongoing construction activities was introduced to the field officers. The meeting also decided to carry out the evaluation of the construction work in each phase.