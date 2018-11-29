Kerala High Court lawyers host concert for cancer patients

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lawyers practising at the Kerala High Court on Wednesday presented a concert for cancer patients as part of ‘Arts and Medicine’ weekly cultural programme by the Kochi Biennale Foundation at Government General Hospital. Members of a two-year-old barristers’ WhatsApp group named ‘Music lovers FM@HC’ rendered popular songs at the show. Mayor Soumini Jain inaugurated the programme.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission member P Mohandas, advocates Sabitha B, Rajasree, Rija Suman, Simi Renjith, Malini K Menon, Vipindas, Shyam Kumar K T and Jai George were among the singers.

Actor Kumarakom Regunath also spoke and interacted with the audience during the event.

Dialysis kits were delivered to the patients at the event.