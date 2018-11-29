National conference of gastroenterologists begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The national conference of Indian Society of Gastroenterology ‘ISGCON-2018’ began at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre. The four-day meet attended by 2,500 experts will take stock of the gastro-intestinal diseases in India and effective strategies to tackle them. Experts from across the globe have also begun discussions on the latest updates and advances in the field of gastroenterology, hepatology and gastro-intestinal endoscopy. V J Kurian IAS inaugurated the conference.

Dr Naresh Bhat, president, Indian Society of Gastroenterology, in his address said the gut is our second brain in many ways and its influence is far-reaching. “Eat healthy food, lead an active lifestyle, manage stress and optimise your gastro-intestinal health.

A healthy gut means a healthy you,” he said. “Gastrointestinal, liver gallbladder and pancreatic disorders and diseases are on the rise worldwide. Our country is worst hit for reasons attributable to rapid urbanisation, change in food habits, lifestyle and genetic factors,” said Dr Mathew Philip, organising secretary and director, P V S Institute of Digestive Diseases.

Hands-on workshops for doctors and endoscopy technicians and training programme for nurses are other highlights of the event. A national-level quiz programme called masterminds in gastroenterology will be held for trainees.