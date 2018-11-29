Home Cities Kochi

Printers hike rates by 30 per cent in Kochi as raw material prices shoot up

KMPA said nearly 200 printing units have lost materials worth about `150 crore, either damaged heavily or slightly in the recent floods.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Master Printers Association (KMPA), the flagship organisation of printing press owners in the state, on Wednesday said the uncontrolled price rise of paper, ink, chemicals and other raw materials, has forced the industry to hike printing charges by 30 per cent. Despite the hike, the industry, which employs thousands of peope, is on the verge of collapse, the association office-bearers said. 

“The unregulated increase in the exchange value of dollar and price rise of fuel have also caused the huge enhancement of the price of imported paper. In spite of the 30 per cent increase in price of paper, the pitiable situation is that the required quantity of material is not available,” said the association’s state president R Gopakumar and general secretary Biju Jose, in a statement here.

KMPA said nearly 200 printing units have lost materials worth about `150 crore, either damaged heavily or slightly in the recent floods. “While this estimate is about direct loss, the final accumulated loss will amount to `400 crore. The livelihood of thousands of employeesand hundreds of owners of these printing presses are in peril. It is in such a juncture the unprecedented increase in the price of paper, ink, chemicals etc. has happened,” the industry body said.

It is also a fact that the surge of the social media has resulted in considerable shortfall of work in printing press industry. The huge increase in price of  paper is the root cause of the injury suffered by the printing industry. “This industry which is on the verge of collapse can be saved only by the substantial intervention of the central and state governments. This is not a problem for which printing institutions can find a solution,” the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KMPA Printing price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp