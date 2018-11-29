Home Cities Kochi

School students get a glimpse of Kochi Naval Base

Around 1,000 children from various schools were provided with an opportunity to visit the Kochi Naval Base, along with their teachers, on Wednesday.

Published: 29th November 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 1,000 children from various schools were provided with an opportunity to visit the Kochi Naval Base, along with their teachers, on Wednesday. The children visited Indian Naval Ships Tir and Shardul and witnessed the activities on board. Navy officers explained the functioning of the ship and the role of the Indian Navy in defending the nation’s maritime interests. The students were given an introduction into the equipment fit, weapons and sensors fitted on board.

An exhibition, coordinated by Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT), Seamanship and Diving Schools was organised during the visit, to give the students an overview of the equipment used by the navy. The exhibits included dummy bombs, rocket launchers, safety equipment, diving equipment, models of ships, robots and models depicting seamanship procedures.

They were provided with a guided tour of the Naval Air Station, INS Garuda, where they got a first-hand glimpse of various naval fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. It was a unique experience for the children to see the military aircraft virtually at an arm’s length. They were treated to a flying display by naval aircraft. The sailors of INS Dronacharya performed a ‘continuity drill’ too.

