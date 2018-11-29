Home Cities Kochi

Southern Naval Command Military Photography awards announced 

The special jury military awards for winners of the 9th Southern Naval Command Military Photography were announced on Wednesday by the Southern Naval Command.

Published: 29th November 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coastal Police personnel undergoing training at the Southern Naval Base in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The special jury military awards for winners of the 9th Southern Naval Command Military Photography were announced on Wednesday by the Southern Naval Command. Nithin Krishnan of Chandrika daily at Kochi won the Southern Naval Command award for the best photo exhibit. The ‘Venduruthy award’ for the first runner-up went to Brillin Charles of Deepika in Kochi.

 The ‘Garuda award’ for the second runner-up was bagged by S L Shanth Kumar, The Times of India, Mumbai bureau. The jury consisting of Rear Admiral S N Alamanda, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Aircraft Yard; Commodore N A J Joseph, Director, Maritime Warfare Centre (MWC), Kochi; and Commodore Simon Mathai, Commanding Officer, INS Dronacharya, selected the winners. 

This year, two special jury awards were also announced in addition to the first and two runners-up awards. Jipson Sikhera of The Times of India, Kochi, and V Sivaram from Reuters, Kochi, were selected for the same.The awards will be presented to the winners on Sunday by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, at Centre Square Mall.

Nithin Krishnan Southern Naval Command Military Photography

