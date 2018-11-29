Home Cities Kochi

The story of Girish AD's nose ring

The connection women have with their jewellery is baffling. It apparently imbibes positive energy.

Published: 29th November 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘Mookuthi’ team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The connection women have with their jewellery is baffling. It apparently imbibes positive energy. Not just in the person who wears it, but also in those around the person. Getting a nose ring is easy these days. 

However, the painstaking hassle of keeping the fresh piercing free from all dust and dirt is not that simple. Adding to the sharp pain in the nose, the heartache caused by not getting validated by a beloved one is like twisting a knife in the wound. 

Along the lines of this pain and heartache is Girish AD’s new short film ‘Mookuthi’, which is taking the internet by storm. 

The short film revolves around the relationship of a romantically involved couple. The girl, an undergraduate student majoring in bharatanatyam, and the boy, an aspiring film actor, fight over a nose ring she gets.  The remainder of the film is about how they end up reconciling and moving forward in the relationship.

“Mookuthi was a simple theme. I was merely exploring the fine aspects of a relationship. The characters are people you see everywhere. I have many friends who participate in auditions for a chance to be on the big screen,” says director Girish.

Vineeth Vishwam and Sree Renjini play the main roles in the short film. Produced by Jai Vishnu and Garlin Vincent, the cinematography work was done by Appu Prabhakar.

The film was shot over four days in February. However, the post-production process got delayed. “As far as the technical aspects of the short film go, it was effortless. All the cast and crew were my friends. So it was easy working with him,” says Girish.

Perhaps for the same reason, the success of the short film came as a surprise for them. The short film, which was released on YouTube on November 14, has garnered over 13 lakh views.  “We didn’t realise it will be received so well. People, especially those in the age group of 15 and 30, messaged me saying they could relate to the incidents in the film,” says the director, who is an engineer on contract for the KSEB. 

It was not just the number of views that surprised the cast and crew of ‘Mookuthi’. Since its release, people began enacting scenes from the short film on social media platforms such as TikTok.  “While shooting for the short film, I got an inkling that a few scenes have the potential to go viral on TikTok, but did not realise the extent of it,” says Girish. 

Girish’s next project is the Kunchako Boban-starrer Allu Ramendran, for which he is one of the scriptwriters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mookuthi Girish AD Malayalam short film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp