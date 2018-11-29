Three Bodo militants arrested from Perumbavoor

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have arrested three National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militants from Mannoor, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.

According to the police officers, the three persons have been staying in Perumbavoor, which is having a huge population of migrant workers, for the past two weeks in the guise of migrant labourers. Following a tip-off received from Central Intelligence agencies, a team led by Perumbavoor DySP G Venu arrested the persons from their hideout on Wednesday night. The trio is employed in a plywood factory.

Officers confirmed that all the persons are hailing from Assam while they have not disclosed further details regarding the arrested. The arrested are involved in the cases registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Assam Police. Meanwhile, there were reports that sleuths recovered ganja and other drugs from their possession.

"The searches in the place where they resided and worked in the jurisdiction of Kunnathunadu police are continuing", said an officer.

A team of Assam police will soon reach Kochi and the arrested would be handed over to them. All the arrested would be produced before the court on Thursday, officers added.