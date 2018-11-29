Two held for robbery in petrol bunks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palarivattom police arrested two persons involved in motorcycle-borne robberies at the petrol bunks in the city. Shanu Suresh, 47, of Cherthala and Vishnu, 23, of Kanichukulangara are the arrested.

According to the police officers, the duo used to visit petrol bunks on new-generation motorbikes in the guise of filling fuel and then snatch the cash bag of the employees at knife point. Shanu is currently lodged in Poojappura Central Jail in a criminal case registered by Arthungal Police while Vishnu was produced before the court on Wednesday.