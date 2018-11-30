Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Biennale 2018 to have a vibrant Malayali presence

Among the younger lot, Vipin Dhanurdharan is a Kochi-based artist who has been associated with the Foundation since the first Biennale in various organisational capacities. 

Published: 30th November 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB 2018) will have seven Kerala artist projects, with one of them being the works of a late painter-sculptor who led a radical pan-Indian arts movement three decades ago.

An assemblage of masterpieces by renowned K P Krishnakumar (1958-89) will grace the KMB beginning on December 12. The 108-day event overlaps with the 30th death anniversary of Kuttipuram-born Krishnakumar, who had led a ‘Radical Group’ that attempted an art revolution in the 1980s.

Among the Malayali artists this time is Satheesh P R. As a painter of landscapes, Satheesh says his images are no mere representation of nature but interpretations of the world around him. “It’s only that landscapes are my chosen medium,” says the artist, a recipient of a research grant from the Lalit Kala Akademi and a national scholarship for young artists from the Union Ministry of Human Resources.

Vinu V V, a graduate in sculpture from the RLV College of Fine Arts at Tripunithura, often works around caste injustices and violence. “I don’t believe in posturing on taking positions,” he says. 

A fourth Malayali presence is Oorali, a music collective that travels around in a bus to engage various communities. Encouraging the audience to respond in whichever way one likes, Oorali performances are a combination of theatre, visuals, art and singing.

Among the younger lot, Vipin Dhanurdharan is a Kochi-based artist who has been associated with the Foundation since the first Biennale in various organisational capacities. 

Another Kerala artist is Santha K V, co-founder of TASARA of upstate Malabar. Dedicated to creative weaving, the 1989-founded centre endeavours to deliver a contemporary touch to this age-old art. Aryakrishnan, who was a curator for the previous two editions of the Students’ Biennale, is creating an installation in the upcoming Biennale.

Artists at the Biennale
* K P Krishnakumar
* Satheesh P R
* Vinu V V
* Oorali music collective
* Vipin Dhanurdharan
* Santha K V
* Aryakrishnan

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp