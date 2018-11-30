Kochi Biennale 2018 to have a vibrant Malayali presence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB 2018) will have seven Kerala artist projects, with one of them being the works of a late painter-sculptor who led a radical pan-Indian arts movement three decades ago.

An assemblage of masterpieces by renowned K P Krishnakumar (1958-89) will grace the KMB beginning on December 12. The 108-day event overlaps with the 30th death anniversary of Kuttipuram-born Krishnakumar, who had led a ‘Radical Group’ that attempted an art revolution in the 1980s.

Among the Malayali artists this time is Satheesh P R. As a painter of landscapes, Satheesh says his images are no mere representation of nature but interpretations of the world around him. “It’s only that landscapes are my chosen medium,” says the artist, a recipient of a research grant from the Lalit Kala Akademi and a national scholarship for young artists from the Union Ministry of Human Resources.

Vinu V V, a graduate in sculpture from the RLV College of Fine Arts at Tripunithura, often works around caste injustices and violence. “I don’t believe in posturing on taking positions,” he says.

A fourth Malayali presence is Oorali, a music collective that travels around in a bus to engage various communities. Encouraging the audience to respond in whichever way one likes, Oorali performances are a combination of theatre, visuals, art and singing.

Among the younger lot, Vipin Dhanurdharan is a Kochi-based artist who has been associated with the Foundation since the first Biennale in various organisational capacities.

Another Kerala artist is Santha K V, co-founder of TASARA of upstate Malabar. Dedicated to creative weaving, the 1989-founded centre endeavours to deliver a contemporary touch to this age-old art. Aryakrishnan, who was a curator for the previous two editions of the Students’ Biennale, is creating an installation in the upcoming Biennale.

Artists at the Biennale

* K P Krishnakumar

* Satheesh P R

* Vinu V V

* Oorali music collective

* Vipin Dhanurdharan

* Santha K V

* Aryakrishnan