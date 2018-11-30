Thiruvananthapuram native held for job fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Thiruvananthapuram native who went absconding after swindling crores of rupees from several people after offering them nursing jobs in Canada landed in police custody on Thursday. Udayakumar of Vadakkethattu Veettil in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the police.

Puthencruz police officers said the accused, who possessed only a Class VII qualification, cheated people claiming to be a doctor with a government hospital in the state capital.

He used to show victims his photographs in doctor’s attire to gain their trust.

His arrest came after two cases were registered against him on complaints lodged by two nurses of Kolenchery Medical College, alleging he cheated them of Rs 80 lakh after offering jobs.

Complaints alleging he took money after promising the victims he would arrange loans from various banks.