Artopia painting exhibition: Restoration of a kind

When 13 teachers joined their brushes and paints, Artopia was born.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

The teachers whose artworks are on display at Durbar Hall Art Gallery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When 13 teachers joined their brushes and paints, Artopia was born. This painting exhibition, solely completed in acrylic work, is the combined effort of art and craft teachers from Kannur to Kollam.
Consisting of 50 paintings, the works depict landscapes and man’s journey through the passage of time, in hands with the flora and fauna effortlessly weaved with nature’s bounty.’

 Coordinator Deepa Namboodiri, one among the 13 teachers and faculty of Bhavans, Elamakkara says, “Our primary goal focuses on the growth of Kochi post floods. Kochi’s beauty is restoring its strength and we’re portraying it through our paintings.”

Brought to life using bold palettes, the artwork ranges from realistic to surrealistic paintings.
When questioned on the choice of an exclusively female-oriented exhibition, Deepa shares, “Just like Kochi is restoring itself, women too are on the path of rising and strengthening themselves, hence we decided to go for such an exhibition.”

The teachers are members of Teach Art Kochi. The selection was done on the basis of the quality of work submitted.Inaugurated by retired judge Leela Mani, the chief guests of the event were Lalithakala Akademi member Somji, cartoonist Sudhir and artist Sara Hussain.The exhibits are intended for sale and the 50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

“We’re are planning to include more members and hold similar exhibitions at the Lalitakala Akademi at Thrissur and Kozhikode. This is the first of its kind,” she adds.The teachers are Leela, Rajagiri Christhu Jayanthi; Suma Zacariya, Sacred Heart CMI Public School Thevara; Adwathi Asok, Vimala Central School, Chathanoor, Kollam; Sheeja Puravoor, teacher and freelance artist; Renjini Soman, SSRVM, Cheppanam; Pratheeksha Subin, Little Queen Public School, Olarikkara; Lalitha S, Aiswarya Public School, Kollam; Mariam Jasmin, Najath Public School, Kalamassery; Rajani Sankar, St Ann’s Public School; Zeena Margaret, Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal; Saritha M S, Aiswarya Public School, Kollam and Deepa Namboodiri.The exhibition that had begun on September 27 will continue till October 2 at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Kochi.

