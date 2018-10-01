Home Cities Kochi

City Police nab loan shark from Chennai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It took an hour-long adventurous operation for Kochi City Police to arrest P Maharajan, 41, from Virugumbakkam in Chennai, who is the alleged kingpin of an Rs-500-crore illegal money-lending racket.
The cops had to open fire to disperse the henchmen of Maharajan, who reached the spot to rescue him. He was arrested under sections of the Kerala Money Lenders Act and the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

However, the Thoppumpady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted him bail when he was produced on Sunday, the day he was brought to Kochi from Chennai. The court asked him to appear on Monday at 11 am.

Earlier in July, a police team from Palluruthy arrested Maharajan. However, he was rescued from the police custody by a 15-member gang on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway. Following this, an eight-member team led by Palluruthy CI Aneesh K G went on a mission to arrest the loan shark, who is allegedly the leader of an illegal money-lending mafia. Maharajan had been under the surveillance for the past five days and he was picked up from near his residence. The police officers had to scuffle with him after he resisted their attempts to take him into the vehicle. “As in the past, a gang attempted to rescue him from our custody. We had to open fire so as to disperse them”, said Aneesh.

Maharajan was brought to Kochi via a flight with tight security and subjected to interrogation. The Palluruthy police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by Philip, a resident of Kadavantra, who alleged he collected huge interests from him though he had repaid the loan amounting to `45 lakh. As per the complaint, the accomplices of Maharajan collected money from him after threatening him. 

