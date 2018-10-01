Home Cities Kochi

Cochin International Airport donates to CM’s flood relief fund

The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has handed over Rs 2.9 crore to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund for rebuilding Kerala post flood.

The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has handed over Rs 2.9 crore to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund for rebuilding Kerala post-flood. The money was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the annual general body meeting held here on Saturday.

The United Nation’s trophy ‘Champions of Earth’ award was handed over to the CM, who is also the chairman of CIAL, by CIAL managing director VJ Kurian. The meeting approved the recommendation of the director board to hand over 25 per cent of the dividend in the 2017- 18 period to the shareholders.
The terminal one under renovation works will soon be open for domestic services. The solar power plant, which was affected by the flood, is almost fully functional now. Now, fully functional plant can generate up to 29.1 megawatts. Efforts are on to raise the power generation to 40 watts by December this year.

“CIAL will prepare a comprehensive master plan to tackle the impact of any natural disaster that may occur in future. The service of KPMG which provides free consultancy to the state government will also be availed to CIAL,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. Ministers Thomas Isaac, Mathew T Thomas and V S Sunil Kumar also attended.

