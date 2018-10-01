Kochi Corporation to seek Centre for Environment and Development’s help for scientific capping

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation is planning to seek the help of Centre for Environment and Development (CED) for carrying out scientific capping of waste in Brahmapuram. The non-biodegradable waste dumped from flood-affected areas in the district has resulted in waste accumulation near the existing plant. Nearly 2,700 loads of waste were transported to the plant from the flood-affected areas.

The plan is to seek the assistance of CED, which is the government agency for Solid Waste Management, in the scientific capping. “We will seek the expertise of CED in carrying out the scientific capping at Brahmapuram,” said Kochi Corporation Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol. “The agency has associated with Kochi Corporation in the past during the tenure of Tony Chammany as the Mayor. The plan is to use the same area where capping was done in the past. Last time, the capping was done on nearly 50 cents at Brahmapuram. If we are able to carry out the process at the same place, it will help in the minimal use of land for the purpose,” she said.

After meeting with the officers of CED, the Corporation will chalk out an action plan to implement it. Till December, the chance for fire break out is minimal because of the weather and the frequent rain. However, from January to May, there are chances for the waste materials catching fire. “We are looking forward to completing the process before December. The government has approved the proposal for including capping under the Plan Fund. We are planning to include the work within the framework of Plan Fund,” said Minimol.

The Corporation has also asked the panchayats to stop transporting waste to Brahmapuram. From last Wednesday, only waste materials from five local bodies which have signed an MOU with Kochi Corporation for waste treatment are allowed to transport waste to the plant. However, a total 245 tonnes (on an average) is transported to Brahmapuram every day. “The scientific capping is inevitable to bring things under control. Otherwise, the entire area will get affected and face health hazards,” she said.