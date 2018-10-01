Home Cities Kochi

Left alone in their twilight years

Inmates at destitute ward at Government General Hospital Melton Antony

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thalayolaparambu resident Baby, 65, suffered a severe blow to his chest a few months ago. After undergoing a major surgery at the Kottayam Medical College, he was immediately moved to the Ernakulam General Hospital, which houses a separate wing for the old and destitute.  The ward, which is nearly 17-years old, has become a solace to hundreds of elderly people who are ailing and abandoned.
However, today, it is well past its capacity and is in need of some breathing space.

According to the Hospital authorities, many old age institutions across the district are taking advantage of the centre, which according to them,  is a ‘dumpyard where the ailing can be abandoned’.

“When they see that an old person is turning sick or immobile, they immediately send them to us. We have a responsibility to nurse the old back to health, which is why we accept them. However, after we provide them with the primary care, the institutions show an unwillingness to take them back. So they remain in our ward for months or even years,” said P J Cyriac, Resident Medical Officer (RMO), Ernakulam General Hospital.

A large number of the inmates at the ward are from the outskirts of Ernakulam district such as Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Karuvelapady, Paravoor and Aluva. On some days, when the occupancy increases, there are at least two people on the single bed. Most of the men who are currently residing in the ward are accident victims and don’t have anyone to take care of them.

“They are happy being with us because their primary needs are taken care of and they get to make friends. Mostly, the men prefer to be at the hospital ward rather than in institutions like an old age home because there are no restrictions. Even old age homes are wary to take in the men who stay at the ward here,” said K J Peter, Rosary Divine Charitable Trust, who has been taking care of the residents for many years.
Taking into consideration the space constraints at the hospital destitute wing, officials said there are plans to reconstruct a three-storeyed building using Hibi Eden’s MLA funds.

According to Hibi Eden, the hospital has brought to his attention the current status of the centre.
“This is why we decided to construct a three-storeyed complex to rehabilitate such people. The administrative sanction is ready and we hope the project will be made a reality soon,” said Hibi Eden MLA.

