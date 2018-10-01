Omana Thinkal Kidavo: An ageless phenomenon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Love is blind. Geoffrey Chaucer first realised it. Shakespeare popularised it. And researchers later found that there is some truth in it: Such feelings suppressed the brain activities of the area which controlling critical thought. However, researchers haven’t been able to find explanations for the unconditional aspect of love. Love is unconditional, especially if it is parental. Exploring just this, a short film ‘Omana Thinkal Kidavo’ was released on YouTube a fortnite ago.

Written and directed by Titto P Thankachen, the short film explores the lives of different characters and their relationship with their parents. The central character of the 31-minute-long short film is a senior woman Ammukutty, who lives in a senior citizen’s shelter home. With the help of the inmates there, she sneaks out of the place with a heavy suitcase and leaves for her son Arjun’s home which is really far away. On her way, she meets a girl who is on a quest to find her parents, a rider who is leaving home after a fight with his father, an autorickshaw driver who had eloped with his new wife to escape the wrath of their parents, a childless couple who teaches dance to young dancers and a man who is about to admit his old father at the shelter home.

The highlight of the short film is the letter Ammukutty leaves in the footsteps of Arjun’s house. In the emotional letter, it reveals the contents of the suitcase and tells how important her son is to her. “Tell your son that I’m dead. Otherwise, one day, he will send you to the shelter home to give me company,” the letter finally ends.

Anitha S, Shivakumar Nair, Aishwarya S and Sethu S Kumar donned the role of the central characters of the film. Produced by the Ranji Brothers, the film has five songs directed by Joel Johns, who was also the singer. Ajmal Sabu did the cinematography and editing of the film.The video, which was released on YouTube on September 12, has already received more than 3 lakh views.