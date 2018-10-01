Home Cities Kochi

Story Worth Sharing: Sharing personal stories

Himanshu and Mohit Munjal, engineers from Delhi, formed the platform for personal interaction for people in an age dominated by social media.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Himanshu and Mohit Munjal, engineers from Delhi, formed the platform for personal interaction for people in an age dominated by social media. (Photo)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:“If TedX is a platform for achievers, Story Worth Sharing (SWS) is for the common man with a story – and everyone has a story,”  that’s how Himanshu Poswal, one of the founders of SWS, puts the character of the meet-up gaining popularity in metros across the country. The fourth edition of the SWS Kochi will be held at Nosh Haus, Companypadi on October 7 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Himanshu and Mohit Munjal, engineers from Delhi, formed the platform for personal interaction for people in an age dominated by social media. “The founders witnessed two completely unknown foreigners interacting each other at Varanasi by keeping their phones down. Their humble effort found takers across the country and now has almost 70+ regular venues,” said Anisha, who will host the fourth edition of the event in Kochi.

“As a first step, be it a listener or speaker, participants have to register through our online platform. Regarding the content of sharing, we are expecting people to share their personal stories and whoever speaks will have to narrate their story to the organisers prior to the event. Each one will get six minutes to speak,” said Anisha.SWS believes in helping individuals to open up their life experience on any topic, except ones on politics and religion.

“We believe every story is worth sharing. As we intend to keep it a personal one, we limit the number of participants to 40. Though we prefer English as the uniform medium, all are free to express their experiences in the language comfortable to them. Each session will see 15 speakers telling their stories,” said Anisha, who is an audiologist.

Postcard ritual

Prior to the event, many activities have been integrated to shed away the obscurities. “After the registration, we ask them to describe themselves in a word. According to the word,  we will write a quote on a postcard and place it at different seats.  By exchanging the personalised cards, the participants will interact with each other and form a community,” said Anisha.

Impact beyond gathering

SWS helps its participants to develop their inner self and contribute their part for the common good of society.“In the beginning, I was a listener and gradually become speaker. From a mere listener, I  have become the host of the meetup. In a nutshell, the event is not just about the participation but forming a long-term bond as well,” she said.  

There were many instances where people went through a total transformation. “For example, a girl who had suicidal thoughts attended a meet-up and has moved on from those traumatic days. The drastic growth of the platform speaks for itself,” added Anitha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TedX Story Worth Sharing Himanshu Poswal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament