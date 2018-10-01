Story Worth Sharing: Sharing personal stories

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI:“If TedX is a platform for achievers, Story Worth Sharing (SWS) is for the common man with a story – and everyone has a story,” that’s how Himanshu Poswal, one of the founders of SWS, puts the character of the meet-up gaining popularity in metros across the country. The fourth edition of the SWS Kochi will be held at Nosh Haus, Companypadi on October 7 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Himanshu and Mohit Munjal, engineers from Delhi, formed the platform for personal interaction for people in an age dominated by social media. “The founders witnessed two completely unknown foreigners interacting each other at Varanasi by keeping their phones down. Their humble effort found takers across the country and now has almost 70+ regular venues,” said Anisha, who will host the fourth edition of the event in Kochi.

“As a first step, be it a listener or speaker, participants have to register through our online platform. Regarding the content of sharing, we are expecting people to share their personal stories and whoever speaks will have to narrate their story to the organisers prior to the event. Each one will get six minutes to speak,” said Anisha.SWS believes in helping individuals to open up their life experience on any topic, except ones on politics and religion.

“We believe every story is worth sharing. As we intend to keep it a personal one, we limit the number of participants to 40. Though we prefer English as the uniform medium, all are free to express their experiences in the language comfortable to them. Each session will see 15 speakers telling their stories,” said Anisha, who is an audiologist.

Postcard ritual

Prior to the event, many activities have been integrated to shed away the obscurities. “After the registration, we ask them to describe themselves in a word. According to the word, we will write a quote on a postcard and place it at different seats. By exchanging the personalised cards, the participants will interact with each other and form a community,” said Anisha.

Impact beyond gathering

SWS helps its participants to develop their inner self and contribute their part for the common good of society.“In the beginning, I was a listener and gradually become speaker. From a mere listener, I have become the host of the meetup. In a nutshell, the event is not just about the participation but forming a long-term bond as well,” she said.

There were many instances where people went through a total transformation. “For example, a girl who had suicidal thoughts attended a meet-up and has moved on from those traumatic days. The drastic growth of the platform speaks for itself,” added Anitha.