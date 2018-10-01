The regal Nefertiti is ready to cruise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everything about the cruise ship Nefertiti, launched by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), is Egyptian. Right from the ambience to the names given to every part of the ship, the Egyptian theme is dominant here. For example, the main deck has been named after an ancient Egyptian deity who has a complex and fluid nature.

According to Mohammed Hanish, MD, KMRL, the boat has been named after the Egyptian queen because she was known for her strength and beauty all over the world. “The ship has been built at a cost of Rs 16.42 crore and has all the facilities needed for a pleasure trip. The ship which is 47.5 m long and 14.5 m wide has a draft of 3m. It can go at a speed of 9 knots and travel to a distance of 20 nautical miles. It took a year and a half to built the ship. Nefertiti will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan towards the end of October,” he said. The ship can accommodate over 150 passengers and boasts of a 3D theatre. “The banquet hall has been named for the Egyptian musical instrument sistrum and is called Sistra. It can seat 150 people. The media room has been named the Nile and the first deck has been named after the ancient Egyptians’ national tutelary deity Horus. The bridge deck, from where the captain helms the ship, has been aptly named after the chief deity of the Egyptian empire Amun Ra,” said the first officer of the ship.

The other rooms are Hapi (Sundeck Lounge), Thoth (Wheel House), Odion (Game room), Pharaoh (The lounge), Lapis Lazuli (The restaurant) and the muster station. Every room has been designed based on the Egyptian myths.“The designs on the walls, the motifs and the statues everything reflects the Egyptian culture, stories and myths. The ship is fully air-conditioned,” said Hanish.

KSINC aims to use the ship as a base where corporate meetings, cultural programmes, wedding parties and private parties can be held. “It is not a ship that will just cater to the tourists. KSINC wants to attract groups. It is also trying for a bar license and we hope to get one soon,” he added.

“There is a kids play area to keep the little ones busy,” said the crew. “Everything has been made and designed as per international standards. The ship has got all the relevant approvals from the respective departments and is cruise ready,” they added. “The Goa Shipyard, which built the ship is yet to hand over the ship to KSINC. It will be done soon. The entire process is going full-steam ahead,” the crew said.

KSINC on the roll

Kochi: The cruise vessel Nefertiti, commissioned by KSINC and built by Goa Shipyard, has set the ball rolling for the corporation which became the only state-owned company in the country to launch such a project. According to Mohammed Hanish, MD, KMRL, the shipping corporation will be launching more such projects in the near future. “At present, a cruise vessel powered by solar energy is being built in Sri Lanka,” he said. “The ship which is built at a cost of Rs 4 crore will be ready by the end of August next year. The ship will sail on the waters off the coast of Kozhikode,” said Hanish. This shows the eco-friendly bend of mind of the corporation. Another of the corporation’s ambitious projects is Andromeda. Once launched, KSINC will become the only state-owned company in the country to own a cruise liner that will allow the passengers to a sleepover and stay for a few days, said Hanish. “The ship will have a capacity to carry 160 passengers. It will be built at a cost of Rs 60 crore,” he said. The tender has been floated and the corporation is awaiting interests from the shipyards.