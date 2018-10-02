Home Cities Kochi

Action Council alleges bid to save Franco Mulakkal

File Image of Bishop Franco Mulakkal. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Save Our Sisters Action Council’ coordinator Fr Augustine Vattoli alleged that a section of bishops and priests are trying to cover up the allegations of sexual abuse against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is in judicial custody.  He said they are planning to re-launch the agitation against the attempts made by the police to help the accused. 

“Two witnesses have already turned hostile. Photographer Shijo, who had taken the pictures of the first communion ceremony at the house of the victim, has turned hostile after giving evidence against Bishop Franco. Fr Nicholas Maniparambil, who stood steadfast with the victim in the initial stages, visited Kuravilangad convent recently and tried to influence her. A murder accused had accompanied Fr Nicholas to the convent which pointed to the possibility of an attempt on her life,” he told reporters here on Monday.“The photographer had handed over a packet containing the CD, pen drive, and photos  of the first communion ceremony to the Ernakulam Range IG’s office.

However, P C George MLA displayed the same photos at a press conference the very next day. It is evident that the police have handed over the pictures to P C George MLA, which gives room to the suspicion that the Police are trying to help Franco escape the wheels of justice,” said Fr Augustine Vattoli. 

