Be the change via postcards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Change150, initiated by Kochi-based Letter Farms, has been born from the concept of bringing a change in society. According to LetterFarms co-founder Juby John, 150 postcards from across the country bearing ideas of change will be send to the President and the Prime Minister. Volunteers will tour the country and visit schools and colleges to collect the ideas from youngsters below 35 years.

The project was kicked off as a precursor to Gandhi Jayanti as a continuation of honouring Mahatma Gandhi and his dreams of change in society.“CHANGE150, launched today in Delhi, is an open invitation to the youth of India to handwrite one change that they passionately wish to see in the world on a postcard. This nationwide campaign is aiming to mobilise over a million change ideas from youngsters around India in the next 12 months.

It will culminate with 150 specially handpicked change ideas - capturing the collective voice, aspiration and hope of young India – being presented to key decision makers of our country, including the President, Prime Minister, Governors of states and Chief Ministers on the occasion of Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2 next year,” Juby said.

Saji Mathew, co-founder of LetterFarms says that the project is a timely ‘change-hunt’ among the youth to identify 150 most compelling change ideas from across the country. “Small or big, zoom into that one change that you feel has the power to transform the lives of people around us,” he said.

The launch of the project was supported by a rainbow of seven Delhi school organisations – National Progressive School Conference, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Archdiocese of Delhi, Andhra Education Society, Delhi Tamil Education Association, Delhi State Public Schools’ Management Association and the Forum of Minority Schools.

“We are happy to bring Bapu’s words to life by harnessing the power of youth and engaging them to think for the greater good of the nation, thus preparing them to be responsible citizens of tomorrow,” explains Jubie said. “We plan to expand into all states through strategic collaborations, and want to create a national platform for change ideas to transform into change catalysts with public and private partnerships” he further explains.

How to participate

If you’re under the age of 35, think of that one change you always wish to see, write it down on a simple postcard and post it to CHANGE150, LetterFarms, Post Bag No. 1683, Kochi, Kerala 682015. More information can be found on their website www.change150.in