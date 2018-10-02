Bomb Kadha 2: A spoof on society

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There are many messages that can be shared with the society using different media. What is better than sharing it through films. With this motive, a techie, Jophin, has come up with his third short film ‘Bomb Kadha 2’ which is a comical satire. The ace film director and entertainer Nadhirshah has released this comical satire short film.

Jophin, who is the screenplay writer and director, has taken a dig at the social, political and cultural scenario through the film. “This is the second part of my short film ‘Bomb Kadha 1’ which was released last year as a spoof on cyber warriors. In Bomb Kadha 2, I have brought out a new idea by introducing an alien in this short film,” said Jophin.

The 32-minute-long film has garnered huge applause from people across the globe. In the film, the director has portrayed several instances in our society to prove that it is easy to fool people in the name of belief. The film is a sort of political satire which shows a fight between the political parties and other groups of people to own the alien. The story is set in a small town where two thieves are planning their next heist but things don’t work out well. They hatch another plan centred around an object found in the area.

As the news of ‘alien’ spreads like fire, people flock in with offerings in cash to see and pray before the ‘alien’. There is an unprecedented media coverage and political parties fight for the ownership of the ‘object’. Produced by Maju Elampal and Brothers Elampal, the cast and crew include John Panicker, Karthik Ravikumar, Prasad, Rohith, Binoy George, Anush, Don Bosco, Linse Sajith and former employees of Technopark - Sarin, Sreejith Babu, Midhulal, Ankur. The cast also includes artists from Jophin’s native Elampal in Punalur where the film has been shot.

Within two weeks of its release, the short film is already viral and has garnered more than 1 lakh views on YouTube. Not only this, many film related pages have already released snippets of the film on their platform and letting people know about the short film. Many troll groups have already started taking characters from the short film for creating trolls. This short film has also won the award for the popular film at this year’s edition of QISSA, the short film fete for techies. Jophin says, “My passion is filmmaking and I would surely like to make more socially relevant films.”