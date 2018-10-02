Home Cities Kochi

Challenging times for Indian democracy: Prakash Karat

Former CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The democratic system is facing an imminent danger from the economic and social imbalance due to wealth distribution and majoritarianism communalism masquerading as nationalism, said senior CPM leader Prakash Karat.   Karat was inaugurating a two-day seminar - 70 years of democracy in India: Prospects and Challenges - hosted by the Department of Political Sciences, Maharajas College, on Monday.

Karat added the single biggest achievement of independent India is the fact that we have adopted a democratic political system for the country. “This silver lining put out by the constitution makers has made sure that a diverse country like ours have survived till now,” said Karat.  Over the last two decades, with the advent of neo-liberal capitalism, the economic disparity has become deeper. 

“A Credit Suisse report last year indicated the richest one percent owned 58 per cent of the country’s total wealth,” he said.  Day 1 saw discussions led by Sandeep Tiwari, M S Murali, Sheeba M, N Remakantan and K M Sethi. The second day will see seminars led by J Devika, M Geethanandan, and others.

