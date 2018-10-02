FICN case: Final hearing on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The final hearing in the Nedumbassery fake Indian currency note (FICN) case before the NIA Court here will be held on Saturday. Sources said after the final hearing, the NIA Court will pronounce the verdict in the case. Special Prosecutor P G Manu is appearing for the NIA.

The case relates to the seizure of 1,950 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination from Malappuram native Abid Chullikulavan at the Nedumbassery Airport(CIAL) here on January 26, 2013. Mohammed Haneefa of Kodungallur, Thrissur; Abdul Salam of Wandoor, Malappuram; Antony Das of Valparai, Tamil Nadu and Aftab Batki are the fellow accused in the case. Batki, said to be a close aide of terror mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, allegedly overseas the latter’s counterfeit currency operations.