IS sympathiser gave Jihadi classes to friends in Kalpetta

KOCHI: The NIA probe into the deportation of a youth from Afghanistan while attempting to join the Islamic State (IS) has revealed the accused had given Jihadi classes to his friends in Wayanad. Intelligence agencies have also launched an inquiry against persons who attended the class by Nashidul Hamzafar, a 26-year-old hailing from Mundari near Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Nashidul was deported by Afghanistan after he was intercepted by security agencies from Kabul while on his way to the IS territory there. He was accompanied by another youth hailing from Emily near Kalpetta. The Emily native decided to return following family reasons after the two reached Iran. Nashidul and the unnamed Emily native were turned 16th and 17th accused in the NIA case related to the migration of 14 persons from Kasargod to Nangarhar in Afghanistan.

“Nashidul, before moving to Afghanistan via Iran, propagated IS ideology to his friends in Wayanad. He had given secret classes to his friends in support of IS at Kalpetta during April-May 2017. The 17th accused hailing from Emily took part in the classes. Later, both conspired to join IS and left the country in October 2017,” sources said. The Central and state intelligence agencies are monitoring the youth who had attended the classes. “Even though IS sympathisers attempted to radicalise other youths in Wayanad, they couldn’t succeed fully. We are monitoring the situation and the people associated with Nashidul in Wayanad,” an intelligence officer said.

After the arrest, NIA recovered a mobile phone, 450 US dollars and 1,260 Afghani from the accused. Several Jihadi books were retrieved from his email account. The mobile phone is currently being examined by C-DAC. The NIA investigation found there was frequent communication between Bestin alias Yahiya of Palakkad who joined IS in Afghanistan and Nashidul.“Bestin and Nashidul knew each other for a long time. From the interrogation, NIA will receive more information about people who have joined IS in Afghanistan,” the Intelligence officer said.

Deported, held

Nashidul, the first IS sympathiser to be arrested by NIA after having left for Afghanistan, is currently lodged in Ernakulam sub-jail.