Home Cities Kochi

Kerala cops hunt for more clues on ammunition recovery case

Malappuram SP Prateesh Kumar said they have not yet closed the investigation into the incident and were on the lookout for more clues.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Malappuram SP Prateesh Kumar said they have not yet closed the investigation into the incident and were on the lookout for more clues.

However, the Army denied receiving any queries from the Kerala Police seeking information with regard to the investigation into the ammunition recovery case. “There is no statement sent by the police to the brigade. No official communication from the police,” an Army spokesperson said when Express contacted him.

There have been a lot of speculations in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition from the riverbed as the police initially suspected the role of Maoists in it. The ammunition was recovered at a time when the entire Malappuram district was under tight surveillance by the police following frequent activities of CPI (Maoist).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malappuram district CPI (Maoist) Malappuram SP Prateesh Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru