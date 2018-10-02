Kerala cops hunt for more clues on ammunition recovery case

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malappuram SP Prateesh Kumar said they have not yet closed the investigation into the incident and were on the lookout for more clues.

However, the Army denied receiving any queries from the Kerala Police seeking information with regard to the investigation into the ammunition recovery case. “There is no statement sent by the police to the brigade. No official communication from the police,” an Army spokesperson said when Express contacted him.

There have been a lot of speculations in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition from the riverbed as the police initially suspected the role of Maoists in it. The ammunition was recovered at a time when the entire Malappuram district was under tight surveillance by the police following frequent activities of CPI (Maoist).