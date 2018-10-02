Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Kingpin in money-lending racket remanded

P Maharajan was charged under the Kerala Money Lenders Act and the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

Published: 02nd October 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Thoppumpady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday remanded P Maharajan, 41, from Virugumbakkam in Chennai, who is the alleged kingpin of a Rs 500-crore illegal money-lending racket, to 10 days in police custody. According to the police, the investigation team led by DCP (Administration) P C Sajeevan will conduct a detailed interrogation of the accused. 

“The officers will look into the operations conducted by the gang headed by Maharajan in Kochi. Earlier, the police had arrested three of his accomplices from Palluruthy,” said an officer.Maharajan was arrested near his residence in Chennai and brought to Kochi on Sunday. 

He was charged under the Kerala Money Lenders Act and the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act. The Palluruthy police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by Philip, a resident of Kadavanthra, who alleged Maharajan collected huge interest from him though he had repaid the loan amounting to `45 lakh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Maharajan Kerala Money Lenders Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru