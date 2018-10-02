Now you see me: Magician Surya Suresh

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Lend me your eyes, prime to be amazed,” said Surya Suresh with a smile on his face. Surya Suresh is a 23-year-old who is determined to carve his own niche in the field of magic. His areas of expertise include close-up magic, street hypnosis and mentalism. Over the span of two years, he has done more than 500 shows all over India including the Gujarat Kerala Samajam Show 2017, Cochin Rotary Club Show 2018 and also fundraiser shows such as Kanal Inspire to Inspire 2018 for charity.

During his childhood, he was more interested in electronics and aeromodelling. Then he was introduced to the world of magic by his Hindi teacher who one day made a coin vanish right in front of his eyes.

The sudden act made little Surya think and ponders whether it was spells or some sort of a tough trick. The reverie made him dig deep into the secrets of magic and helped him forge an inviolable knowledge in the field of magic. “I love brilliance, I love entertaining people and I love being called a coin magician,” said Surya.

According to Surya, hypnosis is all about imagination, concentration and relaxation. “I often do hypnosis with random people on the streets and they fall into a hypnotic trance where they often forget their name for some time,” Surya said. While performing on stage he doesn’t mix up his areas of expertise but concentrates on one single act.

Mentalism is often associated with reading someone’s mind with their consent. “I can read people by analysing their body language, their way of speaking and by looking at their microexpressions to predict their future,” he said. “Invisible touches and two-person telepathy are my favourites in the mentalism act.”

When it comes to closeup magic, he is specialised in sleight of hands. Surya claims he can make even a tiny object vanish straight in front of the spectator’s eyes in milliseconds.

“It is the most difficult act to learn and also works by misleading people’s concentration,” he said.

Having graduated in film direction from Cochin Media School, he has directed movies namely Jonah Milagro, Homicide, Lorzen, Voodo, and Orenda which are his upcoming releases on YouTube in 2018. He is currently assisting a bilingual 3D dance movie named Great Dance. His hobbies include developing new ideas and collecting materials for magic performances. “I would like to participate in India’s Got Talent competitions and that’s my future plan”, Surya added.