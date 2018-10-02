Salary challenge: SSA staff allege coercion from officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s ‘salary challenge’, asking its employees to donate their one month salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), has now drawn flak from the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) staff too. As per an order forwarded to them on WhatsApp by the respective District Programme Officers, every staff will have to contribute a month’s salary towards CMDRF.

“It says the salary has to be deposited over 10 months,” said a cluster resource coordinator (CRC) not wishing to be named. “How can the government ask those on contract and even daily wage workers to give their one month salary from the pittance they are paid?” the CRC wondered. Even the period for which they are employed doesn’t tally with the time mentioned in the order.

“Questions are also being raised about the validity of the order that has been passed on to the staff by the district programme officers via WhatsApp. The order is not written in a letter format that is countersigned by the respective head,” said another CRC. The CRCs alleged the officers concerned have threatened them with dire consequences if they do not go along with the diktat.

“The government has asked those not in favour of giving the money to send a letter to the officers concerned. But we are being threatened our contracts might not be renewed or we might be transferred to some other place if we refrain from ‘contributing’ ,” the CRC said. “So, who in their right mind will go against the ‘order’?” the CRC asked.

However, the SSA state programme officer of SSA refuted the allegations. “I just sent the government order which I received. In no way is any pressure being exerted on the staff,” he said. Another SSA officer said only permanent staff had the obligation.“Only those willing to contribute have been asked to notify it. It will be impossible to deduct the amount from contract staff’s salaries since their dates and contract periods vary. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is not aware of any WhatsApp message.”