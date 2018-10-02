TEDxFISAT event to be held on October 16

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More than nine speakers from diverse fields and backgrounds and more than three performers will take the floor to share radical ideas with the world and to entertain and enthral the audience at the TEDxFISAT event on October 16. To be held at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT), Angamaly, the theme of the event is ‘Breathtaking Disarray’. The organisers hoped the event will help share volatile ideas across “spatial and temporal barriers”.

The speakers for the event include Swaminathan Pillai, the first visually impaired individual in its 75-year history to study in the London Institute of Printing; T N M Jawad, who lifted his family out of financial turmoil by founding an highly successful company TNM Online Solutions Private Ltd, at the age of 17; Anand Narayanan, an associate professor of Astrophysics at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST); and Jayasankar S S, who left his corporate job as a senior vice president at HDFC Bank to pursue his dream of creating a platform for empowering the differently-abled community through his venture Oorjja.

Other speakers are Karthik Kesav: A co-founder of Pragmatix Learning Resources, Karthik provides a broad portfolio of services encompassing all elements of training and development. Anand Narayanan: A Chartered Accountant by profession, Anand is an Indologist by passion.

He strongly feels that the history of India is largely a biased western narrative, and is an advocate for revisiting the history of India through an Indian’s perspective.

Devika Sajeev: A postgraduate student of Literature, Devika is an ardent feminist, keeper of an irregular blog and is usually found lost in a book. Arunima Gupta: A co-founder and artistic director of The Floor, a premium dance and fitness studio based in Kochi, Arunima aims to bring out a culture for sincere dance training and pure artistic work.

Valerian MacRabbit: A French author and musician, Valerian has several albums and novels to his name. An ambitious musical world trip that began in 2016 to foster musical connections across different cultures and linguistic barriers led him to 15 countries in 5 continents.