The 'Octo'ber (art) revolution

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting an established platform to showcase their skills is a boon for every artist. For many, it may be yet another stage in their career, but for the independent artists gathered for ‘Octo’, a painting exhibition being held at Indriyam Art Gallery in Mattancherry, it is a unique opportunity to grow further.

Many of them are seasoned and some budding, yet their approach unifies in the common cause.

The eight working artists participating in the event are Appukuttan M B, Basanth Peringode, Sreekanth Nettoor, Raju Sivaraman, Shaji Appukuttan, Wilson Pookai, Raju C N and Bijimol K C. Like the title suggests, all artworks are newly painted by the artists. The exhibition, which has paintings with miscellaneous themes and aspects, offers a vivid experience to the viewers.

“We intend to give a different feel to the audience through this event. We selected the artists on the basis of their varied painting background,” says Narayanan Mohanan, coordinator of Indriyam Art Gallery. “The exhibition has 26 artworks with a mixture of contemporary and abstract paintings. As there is no common theme for the entire event, the artists have the freedom to explore new subjects. Apart from acrylic paintings, the event has both watercolour and line drawings as well,” he says.

“All these are working artists based in Kochi. We selected them from the art camp, ‘Kalavarsham 2018’ which was organised by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Kalakar Kerala at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in August last week,” adds Narayanan. The painting exhibition which aims to provide a new fillip to the sector will conclude on October 13.