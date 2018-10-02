Home Cities Kochi

Tribute to the father of the nation

In commemoration with  Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, a unique tribute to the father of the nation is being organized by the Petals Globe Foundation at Aluva Railway Station.

Published: 02nd October 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In commemoration with  Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, a unique tribute to the father of the nation is being organized by the Petals Globe Foundation at Aluva Railway Station.
Fifteen artists led by cartoonist and caricaturist Ibrahim Badusha would be creating a life sketch in doodle format on Gandhiji’s entire life.

This event is conceptualized, curated and executed by Ibrahim Badusha with the support of artists like Hassan Kottaparambil, Azeez Karuvaru, Shanavas Mudikkal, Shyam Shaji,  Basheer Kizheri, Nishad Sha and Gireesh Moozhippadam.

“The life sketch with 150 doodles would feature important events that have taken place in Gandhiji’s life since his childhood, ranging from his marriage with Kasturba Gandhi, his time in South Africa, historic incidents during Indian Independence struggle and so on,” said Ibrahim Badusha. This life doodle sketch is portrayed on the walls of the Retiring Room at Aluva

Railway Station.  He added that this was a first of its kind event happening and it would be extended to other waiting halls of the Aluva Station and further to other railway stations. This month long series that began on October 1 would be on till November, simultaneously taking place in many railway stations.
“Gandhiji is an inspiration and role model to millions across the globe.

His famous statement, ‘My life is my message’ guides the past, present and future generations, especially children, where the future of India resides. Hence this unique event is organised,” said, Sanu Sathyan, coordinator, Petals Globe Foundation , an NGO serving for the benefit of Children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur