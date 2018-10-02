By Express News Service

KOCHI: In commemoration with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, a unique tribute to the father of the nation is being organized by the Petals Globe Foundation at Aluva Railway Station.

Fifteen artists led by cartoonist and caricaturist Ibrahim Badusha would be creating a life sketch in doodle format on Gandhiji’s entire life.

This event is conceptualized, curated and executed by Ibrahim Badusha with the support of artists like Hassan Kottaparambil, Azeez Karuvaru, Shanavas Mudikkal, Shyam Shaji, Basheer Kizheri, Nishad Sha and Gireesh Moozhippadam.

“The life sketch with 150 doodles would feature important events that have taken place in Gandhiji’s life since his childhood, ranging from his marriage with Kasturba Gandhi, his time in South Africa, historic incidents during Indian Independence struggle and so on,” said Ibrahim Badusha. This life doodle sketch is portrayed on the walls of the Retiring Room at Aluva

Railway Station. He added that this was a first of its kind event happening and it would be extended to other waiting halls of the Aluva Station and further to other railway stations. This month long series that began on October 1 would be on till November, simultaneously taking place in many railway stations.

“Gandhiji is an inspiration and role model to millions across the globe.

His famous statement, ‘My life is my message’ guides the past, present and future generations, especially children, where the future of India resides. Hence this unique event is organised,” said, Sanu Sathyan, coordinator, Petals Globe Foundation , an NGO serving for the benefit of Children.