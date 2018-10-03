Awareness campaigns, cleanliness drives held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (Cleanliness is service) cleanliness fortnight observed from September 15 to October 2 by the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railways saw a variety of programmes being organised at different places under the division.

Awareness campaigns, cleanliness activities and shramdhaans marked the fortnight. It concluded with a programme at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Tuesday, in which Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha, Chief Medical Superintendent of the division Mary Mathew and Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station director Rajesh Chandran were present.“Improving and maintaining cleanliness should be an ongoing activity,” said Sinha.