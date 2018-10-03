Bringing together the young and the old through a sanitation mission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and keeping in line with the Cleanliness Movement under the aegis of Swachh Bharat Mission namely ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Jan Andolan’ proclaimed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Toc H Public School had flagged off a one week Cleaning Mission activities on Monday namely ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’.

This sanitation mission was spearheaded under the aegis of ‘Environment Club’ of the school where all the students and staff of the institution overwhelmingly participated. As a part of this hygienic mission, members of the Board of Directors, the principal, vice principal, teaching faculty, non-teaching staff and students of Toc H Public School cleaned and sterilized the vicinity of the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Furthermore, a street play was exhibited by the students at Vyttila Mobility Hub emphasizing the prominence of sanitation and Swachh Bharat Mission in the day-to-day lives of human beings.

The Sanitation Mission carried out was indeed an eye-catching and spectacular one for the general public as senior citizens of the city comprising the Toc H board members holding broomsticks and shovels joined hands with young students and teachers in the cleaning activities.

Earlier in the day in a grandeur function organized at the school assembly, the Sanitation Mission namely ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ was declared open by K Varghese, founder director and manager, Toc H Institutions in the august presence of Alex Mathew, president, Toc H Public School, C S Varghese, secretary; K A Simon, director; K K Mathew, director; Madhu Cherian, director and principal Juby Paul, vice-principals, Molly Mathew and Meera Thomas, headmistress Shirley Grace John, all teaching faculty and students of the school.

After the inaugural ceremony, a ‘Sanitation Mission Journey’ was carried out through the streets of Kochi City by the students and teachers, where the Toc H Environment coordinators familiarized and acquainted the general public about the significance of sanitation and hygiene in the day-to-day lives of human beings and their living surroundings.

The students conveyed the sanitation message through songs and dance which was well attended and accepted by a voluminous general public.As a part of the Sanitation Mission, the process of the establishment of a ‘Bio-Organic Vegetable Garden’ in the school was also commenced.