Cleaning drive held at General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel cleaned the Ernakulam General Hospital premises on Tuesday as part of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

More than 40 volunteers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) also participated in the drive. General Hospital superintendent Dr A Anitha, RMO Dr Cyriac P Joy, Dr Haneesh Meerasa, Junior Health Inspector Ashokan, Regional Fire Officer P Dileepan, District Fire Officer A S Joji, Gandhinagar Station Officer A Unnikrishnan, Club Road station officer S B Akhil and assistant station officer P K Suresh led the cleaning drive.