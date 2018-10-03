Home Cities Kochi

DTPC launches one-day tour package

In the last 15 days, more than 1,000 tourists have availed the tour package.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With tourists flocking to Munnar in huge numbers to see neelakurinji blooming, the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council has launched a special one-day tour package from Kochi to  Kolakkumalai to witness the spectacle.

A joint initiative by the DTPC and Travelmate Solution, the tour package was launched on Monday. Located at around 7,000 ft above from sea level, Kolakkumalai is a popular tourist destination near Munnar. Neelakurinji has bloomed at Kolakkumalai recently turning entire hills into pink colour.

The tourists will be taken to Suryanelli in air-conditioned bus having pushback seats. From Suryanelli, they can enjoy off-road safari for 8 km and reach Kolakkumalai where they can witness entire Munnar hills and valley covered by neelakurinji. The bus would return from Munnar at 5 pm. The pickup points will be Vyttila, Edappally, Kalamassery, Muttom, Aluva and Nedumbassery Airport.

The tour package will cost Rs 2,100 per head, which includes off-road safari, trekking, breakfast and lunch, guide service and all entry tickets. Group bookings (minimum 12 persons) can also be made. Launched on September 15, the DTPC's one-day package to Eravikulam National Park has already become popular among tourists. The ticket for the package is charged Rs 975 as food expenses are excluded. In the last 15 days, more than 1,000 tourists have availed the tour package.

For details, contact DTPC officer at 0484 2367334, 8893998888 and 8893858888 or visit www.keralacitytour.com

