Flood-hit family gets a new home

KOCHI: Wheelchair-bound Vishnu, 17, could not hide his joy when he entered his new home at North Paravur on Tuesday. Vishnu, the elder son of Sudheer C V, was one among the many whose houses were destroyed in the recent floods. The house key was handed over to Vishnu by V D Satheeshan MLA. Built by Space Logics, the house was constructed in just 18 days using neura panel technology.

Sudheer C V, a carpenter by profession, has been down with Parkinson's disease and is unable to do any work. "It has been four years since we detected the disease and I cannot carry on with the carpentry work. When survival itself was a big question in front of us, floods damaged our home and we could not rebuild it on our own. We would not have had a home if they had not offered us help," said Sudheer.

Paravur was one of the worst-hit places, where several houses were completely destroyed or partially damaged making them uninhabitable. "We wanted to serve the people by helping them rebuild their homes. However, finding the most-deserving person was a difficult task. We approached the MLA and panchayat members, who helped us find Sudheer," said Subin Thomas, Managing Partner, Space Logics.

The new house was built at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. Under the state government's Life Mission, a person is entitled to get Rs 4 lakh for house construction. "Though the project helps people build houses, it may take years to complete as the funds are credited to accounts in stages. Neura panels are cost-effective and not time-consuming, with which houses could be built within days," said Sebin C Prakash, General Manager, Space Logics.

Vadakkekara panchayat president K M Ambrose said they were planning to hold discussions with Space Logics to build more houses in the panchayat. Around 409 houses were damaged in Vadakkekara grama panchayat.