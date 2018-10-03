By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Reach World Wide organised a gathering of elderly people in Kumbalangi grama panchayat on Tuesday. The event, organised in collaboration with the Kumbalagi grama panchayat, was held at St John Baptist Church Hall, Anjilithara, Kumbalangi.

The event saw sessions aimed at imparting awareness regarding mental health and healthcare of the elderly. As part of the event, gifts and food packets were distributed to the participants. Reach World Wide is also conducting an anti-drug campaign called ‘U Turn’ in schools of Kumbalangi grama panchayat.