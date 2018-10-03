Home Cities Kochi

Green Campus Clean Campus sets high goals

If everything goes as planned, the educational institutions in the district will become garbage-free by the end of this year.

The project is mainly aimed at implementing the green protocol on all school campus by December 31.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If everything goes as planned, the educational institutions in the district will become garbage-free by the end of this year.

The ‘Green Campus Clean Campus’ campaign launched on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic on Tuesday by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla has set lofty goals. The project is mainly aimed at implementing the green protocol on all school campus by December 31.

“The students should be ambassadors of cleanliness, something they should also make  part of their culture. The message of cleanliness should be spread in the society and families through students. The green protocol should also be implemented at homes,” said the collector in his inaugural speech.
He said Japan is one developed country which has always given due importance to hygiene.

“This is the best day to start the green campaign as Mahatma Gandhi himself had showed us the path of hygiene. If we work as a team, then Ernakulam district will be first in ensuring cleanliness,” added collector. The project will be implemented in association with the National Service Scheme’s (NSS) technical cell and Suchitwa Mission. The units on every campus will be responsible for implementing the project.

Safirulla praised the NSS for the services it carried out as a part of the flood relief work.

