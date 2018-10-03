How about a coffee and a bite at ‘ability cafe’?

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: For Babu, travelling from Kallayi to Kozhikode city has always been fun. Spending his day with his buddy Ajeesh Raj by selling snacks and beverages at Kozhikode Collectorate makes it even merrier. Babu and Ajeesh, two intellectually-challenged individuals from Kozhikode, are rewriting their destiny with their exemplary endeavour ‘Ability Cafe’.

‘Ability Cafe’ - the venture of Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Programme (CDMRP) promoted by Department of Psychology, at the University of Calicut, in association with the Department of Social Justice, paves way for vocational rehabilitation to mentally challenged individuals.

“This is a first of its kind project in the country. We started CDMRP to enhance the living standards of intellectually challenged individuals and make them financially independent,” says K Manikandan, director CDMRP and psychology professor at the University of Calicut.

Under CDMRP various trainers are engaging with the mentally-challenged individuals under the age of 18. “Though we give systematic training under the project, there was always the question of what they will do after completing their training. We decided to understand their ability and help them to start a job out of it,” he says.

Starting Trouble

Training them has never been an easy task. With the help of various stakeholders, the officials made their dream a reality. “They find it difficult to acquire the skills like calculation, balancing. But they were happy to learn. Moreover, their parents were not willing to let them take up such challenges. But eventually, everything fell in place,” says Raheemudheen, joint director of CDMRP.

Currently, The Ability Cafe offers hot and cold beverages along with some snacks. Babu and Ajeesh’s family support them in their endeavour by providing home-made snacks and helping them handle finances. “We want them to be happy. When such a plan was presented before us, we were a bit scared. With the help of the officials, they are now earning more than Rs 10,000 per month,” says Sulochana, Babu’s mother.

Future plans

As the endeavour gradually expands to every district across the state, the report will take a look at the core idea, achievements and future plans of the project.

“Currently, we have 40 students here. We have already started more than 10 clinics spreading across Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram. We are planning to start three centres each in every district to make it 54 in total by the end of the year,” says Raheemudheen.

Monthly earning

by the members: L10,000

Current number

of participants: 40

Number of

existing clinics: 10

Future expansion

of clinics: 54