Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Flood Archive: A million tales of devastation and grit

The flood had unleashed an unprecedented devastation and caused severe economic damage to the state.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flood had unleashed an unprecedented devastation and caused severe economic damage to the state. When it was flooding, it seemed like the whole of Kerala would drown under the apocalyptic deluge. However, Keralites displayed unmatched determination and valour to bounce back. There were heartwarming stories of resilience, grit and unity as Keralites took on themselves the responsibility of rescuing the flood victims and helping them to rebuild lives.

Now, Disc foundation and E-safe CEO Mohammed Mustafa and photojournalist Jamal Panambadu have launched a mammoth mission to document the enormity of the flood and create an archive so future generations can use it in time of crisis. Disaster Documentation foundation of India, I for India Green Army, Photomuse, Kerala Photography Education Council, BKV Foundation and Light Magic School of Photography have come forward to partner with the project.

“At the hour of crisis, the people of Kerala stood united showing unmatched compassion for fellow beings, courage and composure to tide over the devastation unleashed by the deluge. Each person turned into a control room, shouldering the challenge of rescue operations putting life to danger. The resilience shown by Keralites should be shared with the world so that people can learn from our experience and prepare themselves to face disasters. We feel each and every story related to the flood devastation, relief, rescue and rebuilding should be documented for future generations,” said project director Mohammed Mustafa.

The project aims to create a well-documented detailed flood archive with one million stories, videos and photographs that provide details regarding the amount of rainfall received in each district, how much the water level rose, the gravity of the devastation in each area and what were the new models of rescue operation experimented, he said.

People from all walks of life, including fishermen who brought their fishing boats to the flood-affected areas and saved thousands, Facebook and WhatsApp groups that coordinated the rescue operations, media, police, Fire and Rescue personnel, defence forces, the people who collected relief material and delivered it to the victims, should share their experience with the archive, said Kerala Photo Education Council director Nandakumar Mudadi.

“Photographers, cartoonists, journalists, writers, officers and voluntary organisations that participated in the rescue operations can contribute by sharing their experience with pictures and video footage. We are envisaging an archive with one million stories. This will provide each one among us to be part of a noble initiative which may grab a place in the Guinness Book of World Records,” said I for India Green Army state coordinator Jamal Panambadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Flood Archive Mohammed Mustafa Jamal Panambadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur