Home Cities Kochi

NSS meet marks Gandhi Jayanti with cleaning, service programmes

Swachhta Hi Seva was also conducted in association with the Southern Railways, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gandhi Smrithi, a three-day event commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organised by the NSS in which 800 volunteers from 16 universities in Kerala took part, concluded on Tuesday at SH College Thevara.

The programme featuring a state-level NSS camp and NSS inter-collegiate competitions, based on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi.

An exhibition, showcasing the rarest and largest collection of Gandhi memorabilia - including soil from the spot he was assassinated - was the highlight of the event. Under the ‘Save the Weavers’ programme, products from flood-affected Chendamangalam was put up for sale by NSS volunteers.

Richard Hay MP inaugurated the Swachhta Hi Seva programmes and flagged off a cycle rally at 7 am on Tuesday. In his keynote address, ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’, he recalled his days at Thalasserry Brennen College as an NSS programme officer and how he realised the beauty of social service through his experience. Hay asked students to inculcate the philosophy of cleanliness and service as a life philosophy.  Principal Fr Prasanth Palakkappilly and Remya Ramachandran, NSS programme officer, SH College, spoke.

Swachhta Hi Seva was also conducted in association with the Southern Railways, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Dr Remya Ramachandran, NSS programme officer, led a team of volunteers in planting flowering plants along the railway track from Ernakulam Junction to Town, cleaning Ernakulam Junction Railway Station and launching organic farming on the Ernakulam Junction premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi Smrithi NSS camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur