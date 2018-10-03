Pizhala residents keep fingers crossed

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Pizhala island are on a protest mode demanding access to the main city. After the construction of the bridge that connects Pizhala and Moolampilly to the city came to a standstill last year, the hopes of the Islanders’ hopes have dashed.

Despite getting the promise from Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen that the work will be completed by November end, the residents are still apprehensive.

“We have been getting several promises for more than a decade. When the project was finally initiated in 2013, we were ecstatic about the brighter days ahead.

Anyway, we are not buying this either and waiting to get it completed on time,” said Sachin, a resident of Pizhala island.

Echoing the same, Greenson another resident of the island said, “Albeit the promise to increase the number of workers at the construction site, we have not witnessed any change. Even if they managed to complete the bridge by November 30, the work of approach roads will not complete anytime soon. Land acquisition issues still persist there.” On the other hand, officials refuted the residents’ allegations and claimed the project will be completed on time. “We have received such complaints before.

Cherian Varkey Construction Company, which is entrusted with the project, has already increased the number of workers at the project site. The extended deadline of the project ends on November 30.

We have ordered them to complete the work before that,” said Madumathi K R, managing director, Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSSC) Adding that land acquisition is the major impediment in the approach road work, she said, “Other than floods, the delay in acquiring the land on both sides delayed the construction of approach road. We are expecting the finish all these works soon.”

Earlier, the Minister, while attending a review meeting to assess the progress of major projects undertaken by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), promised the completion of the project by November end. He dismissed the allegations of official apathy.