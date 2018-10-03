Startup Challenge for Rebuilding Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: InQ innovation in partnership with CII-Yi Kochi has launched ‘Grand Rebuild Kerala Global Startup Challenge’. The challenge is for any individual or teams across age groups to submit implementable business ideas and plans. The challenge is spread over four broad themes and over 20 sub-themes.

Grants to the tune of 5 lakhs and InQ incubation package are up for grabs for the successful proposals.

As a let up to this event, a series of ‘Rebuild Kerala Dialogues’ bringing together diversified people who have worked on Disaster management, relief and rehabilitation along with people from affected groups will be held.

The idea is to bring such conversation to the common man leading to impactful and sustainable business solutions.

First of such meet up is scheduled on October 4, at InQ Towers, Palarivattom at 10 am.