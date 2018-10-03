Vaduthala Chinmaya Vidyalaya hosts cleanliness programme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, organised a Swachh Bharat programme to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shoba Mohan, former HOD of the sports department at the school, was the chief guest. She highlighted the need and the importance of cleanliness for a clean and prosperous nation. Various programmes were organised which began from August 3 and culminated on Tuesday, including a pledge to keep the country clean, a skit on environmental awareness and breathing exercises to keep the body fit.

The school choir rendered the Swachh Bharat song. A cycle rally was flagged off by the chief guest along with principal Prathiba V. Senior students undertook a mass cleaning programme in school along with the juniors who planted saplings in the school compound.