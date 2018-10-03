Home Cities Kochi

Vaduthala Chinmaya Vidyalaya hosts cleanliness programme

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, organised a Swachh Bharat programme to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Students and staff members of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, taking part in Swachh Bharat programme to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, organised a Swachh Bharat programme to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Shoba Mohan, former HOD of the sports department at the school, was the chief guest. She highlighted the need and the importance of cleanliness for a clean and prosperous nation. Various programmes were organised which began from August 3 and culminated on Tuesday, including a pledge to keep the country clean, a skit on environmental awareness and breathing exercises to keep the body fit.

The school choir rendered the Swachh Bharat song. A cycle rally was flagged off by the chief guest along with principal Prathiba V. Senior students undertook a mass cleaning programme in school along with the juniors who planted saplings in the school compound.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinmaya Vidyalaya Shoba Mohan Swachh Bharat song

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur