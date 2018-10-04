Home Cities Kochi

Bedridden woman dies as mattress catches fire

A 60-year-old bedridden woman died after her mattress caught fire at her residence in Pulleppady on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 60-year-old bedridden woman died after her mattress caught fire at her residence in Pulleppady on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Radha, 60, wife of Bhaskaran.

The incident happened on Tuesday noon and her family members came to the spot noticing the smoke. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to burn injuries late on Tuesday night. The body was handed over to the kin after an autopsy.

The Ernakulam North police have registered an FIR of unnatural death and are investigating. “As per our preliminary investigation, the woman committed suicide by setting the bed ablaze using matchsticks kept beside the bed. She was paralysed and was able to move only her hands. She was bedridden for over eight years and we suspect she took the extreme step due to the depression,” said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices