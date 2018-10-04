Bedridden woman in Kochi dies as mattress catches fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 60-year-old bedridden woman died after her mattress caught fire at her residence in Pulleppady on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Radha, 60, wife of Bhaskaran.

The incident happened on Tuesday noon and her family members came to the spot noticing the smoke. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to burn injuries late on Tuesday night. The body was handed over to the kin after an autopsy.

The Ernakulam North police have registered an FIR of unnatural death and are investigating. “As per our preliminary investigation, the woman committed suicide by setting the bed ablaze using matchsticks kept beside the bed. She was paralysed and was able to move only her hands. She was bedridden for over eight years and we suspect she took the extreme step due to the depression,” said a police officer.